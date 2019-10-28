MORROW — A Morrow Police officer is recovering from a compound arm fracture after chasing a trio of perfume-shoplifting suspects who allegedly struck Southlake Mall Thursday.
Sgt. Chung Quach, who fell while chasing three suspects from a traffic stop, was released from Southern Regional Hospital after surgery Friday.
Chief Jimmy Callaway told the News Quach will "ride a desk" after at least four weeks' recovery at home.
"As the chief of police, I am honored to work with heroes that go above and beyond to be true crime fighters and make our city safer for our residents and visitors," Callaway said.
Quach fell after Morrow Police pulled over a red Dodge containing three suspects who allegedly had fled Macy's at Southlake Mall with thousands of dollars' worth of expensive perfumes. Two female suspects were arrested. A male suspect remained at large as of press time.
Shoniquea Rosemary Locklin, 27, of Atlanta and Zora Breana Locklin, 18, also of Atlanta, were being held in the Clayton County Jail as of press time. Both appeared before Chief Magistrate Judge Wanda Dallas Oct. 25.
Shoniquea Locklin, who Callaway said a Clayton County Police K-9 officer tracked down hiding in a Dumpster, is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, theft by shoplifting and driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Zora Locklin faces one count of theft by shoplifting.
Shoniquea Locklin was granted $14,500 total in property bond and $2,050 in fees on all three charges. Zora Locklin was granted $7,000 property bond and $900 in fees on her single charge.
Both are scheduled to appear before Judge William West at 8 a.m. on Nov. 12 in Room 202.