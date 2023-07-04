The city of Morrow, VFW Post 5080, and the VFW of Georgia recently celebrated Morrow becoming an official Purple Heart City. The purpose of being a Purple Heart City is to honor veterans who were either wounded or killed in combat. The Purple Heart is the oldest military medal, created by George Washington in 1782.

