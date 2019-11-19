Morrow runoff election Dec. 3; early voting Nov. 25-27

MORROW—Registered voters in the City of Morrow can cast early ballots in the Dec. 3 runoff election for mayor and City Council Post 4.
Early voting takes place Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Morrow Municipal Complex, 1500 Morrow Road.
The runoff election will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., also at the Morrow Municipal Complex.
According to the county's statement of votes cast, 751 of Morrow's 3,416 voters turned out for the primary. Of those, 301 voted in person (8.11%), 31 voted by mail (0.91%) and 419 voted early in person (12.27%). No provisional ballots were cast.
The official vote count, as certified by the Clayton County Elections office, is as follows:
MAYOR
John Lampl: 346 (46.88%)
Jeffrey DeTar (I): 289 (39.16%)
Bonita Crawford: 103 (13.96%) (did not advance to runoff)
COUNCIL POST 2
Van Tran: 372 (51.1%)
Jeanell Bridges (I): 354 (46.83%)
COUNCIL POST 4
Khoa Vuong: 300 (40.93%)
Larry Ferguson (I): 224 (30.56%)
Gilda Hutcheson: 208 (28.38%) (did not advance to runoff)
11 a.m. SUNDAY ALCOHOL SALES
No: 379 (52.86%)
Yes: 338 (47.14%)
NONBINDING HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION REDUCTION
No: 493 (68.28%)
Yes: 229 (31.72%)
In races with three or more candidates, when no candidate gets a majority of the vote (50 percent plus one), the top two vote-getters enter a runoff.