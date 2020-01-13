Morrow to swear in new city leadership, discuss Phase III path construction Jan. 14

MORROW—The city of Morrow will swear in new mayor John Lampl and new City Council members Khoa Vuong and Van Tran, joining Councilmembers Renee S. Knight and Dorothy Dean, at Tuesday's regular meeting.
The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m., right after the work session, which will start at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall council chambers.
Work session discussions on the agenda include:
• a Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant
• reimbursement from Georgia Development Partners for path system repairs
• Phase III construction for the pedestrian path
Also on the Jan. 14 regular meeting agenda are the reappointments of Judge Crandle Bray and Associate Judge Ethan Pham, as well as appointments for Mayor Pro Tem and the city's liaison to the Clayton County Municipal Association.
In addition, the agenda contains a first reading of the "2020 Employment of Relatives Policy" and a requested rate increase from Advanced Sanitation.
The agenda also notes that "several Board and Authority positions are vacant" and invites interested residents to submit a resume and a statement of interest as to which board on he or she would like to serve, on or before Jan. 31.
