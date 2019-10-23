Mosley, Brooks sworn in as new DA, Solicitor General at Gold Dome Wednesday

ATLANTA—Clayton County has a new district attorney and solicitor general.
District Attorney Tasha Mosley was sworn in Wednesday, along with Charles Brooks, who will take Mosley's former position as Solicitor General.
Mosley told the gathering of elected officials from across Clayton County, relatives and colleagues she would carry on the legacy of former District Attorney Tracy Graham Lawson.
"Tracy. Girl, you called me that morning 15 minutes before you turned in your letter of resignation, talkin' 'bout 'T, it's yours," Mosley said. "We started this journey together in '09, and I thought we were going to finish it together. But that's okay. I'll continue your legacy. I'll continue to grow. We're going to continue, Charles and I, what we started."
Mosley said, "Clayton County, eleven years ago, I made a promise to you that I would be here, that I would always listen to you, that I would stand in the gap and protect you. My word is my bond. And it remains the same."
See video of Mosley's remarks: https://bit.ly/2Jj8AY2
See video of Brooks' remarks: https://bit.ly/2Wa2kHB
See video of Brooks' swearing-in: https://bit.ly/32TS4W8