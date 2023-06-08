A Forest Park mother and her boyfriend were arrested after severe beatings of her 6-year-old child.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the child suffered a brain bleed, blood clot in the lungs, broken bones, and severe bruising. As of Thursday, police said the child is in "extremely grave condition".

