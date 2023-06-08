A Forest Park mother and her boyfriend were arrested after severe beatings of her 6-year-old child.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, the child suffered a brain bleed, blood clot in the lungs, broken bones, and severe bruising. As of Thursday, police said the child is in "extremely grave condition".
According to the Clayton County Police Department and Clayton County court records, Napoleon Tracy Ates Jr., 36, of 4663 Waldrop Drive, Apt. F7, Forest Park, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, two counts of first degree cruelty to children, second degree cruelty to children, third degree cruelty to children, battery-family violence, violation of probation, and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.
Porshe Renee Wells, 33, of same address, is being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, two counts of first degree cruelty to children, second degree cruelty to children, false statement, cruelty to children-allow child to witness, and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.
According to Clayton County court records, Wells was scheduled for a first appearance hearing on June 8. Ates had a first appearance hearing June 7 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 26 in Magistrate Court.
According to Clayton County Court records, Ates had an aggravated assault charge in 2020 but pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in March of 2022.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers were called on June 6 at 2:59 p.m. to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spalding in reference to a 6-year-old child that was brought into the location unconscious and unresponsive.
After multiple interviews, detectives learned the assault occurred on Sunday, June 4.
Clayton County Police detectives interviewed both Ates and Wells, which revealed that Ates believed the child stole $80 from Ates and gave it to their roommate.
At that time, Ates started assaulting the child with Wells present.
It was also revealed during the interviews that Ates assaulted the child every day for an entire weekend prior to the most severe beating that left him unconscious for days, until Wells decided to take the child to the hospital.
Clayton Police also said they learned that from Sunday, June 4 to Tuesday, June 6 that Wells went to work, got her nails done, and did her normal daily duties until she decided to take her child to the hospital.
Initially, she told police she was not there at the time of the assault but later in her interview, she admitted to being there and Ates told her to leave the room.
Wells said once the assault was over, her child was unconscious, unresponsive, covered in bruises, and foaming at the mouth.
She said she attempted to revive her child with a cold bath but it didn't work.
Ates was arrested on warrants Tuesday, June 6 on first degree cruelty to children and battery charges out of Forest Park while Wells was booked into the Clayton County Jail June 7.
