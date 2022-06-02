RIVERDALE — The community is invited to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home” under the stars on June 4.
The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes music, food trucks and popcorn. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Flat Shoals Park, 1915 Flat Shoals Road in Riverdale.
Movie-goers should bring blankets and chairs.
