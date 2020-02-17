FOREST PARK — Studio Service Group is an enormous but unassuming warehouse. On the outside it looks like any other metal building, but on the inside it holds a treasure trove of goods.
At more than 200,000 square feet of space, you’ll find anything and everything from nearly any era needed to dress a movie set. And if you can’t find it, they’ll build it.
Owner Brian Ramsey said he has provided prop items to nearly every movie, television show, commercial and music video that’s been filmed in the metro Atlanta area over the last three years.
SSG opened in 2016 when it was clear Georgia was becoming the next Hollywood. Ramsey said he started by purchasing a former movie set. Since then, he has amassed over one million items.
SSG isn’t open to the public, but they occasionally sell overstock items on their website. To watch for sales, visit www.studioservicegroup.com.
