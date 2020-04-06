"Multiple cases of COVID-19" force Harold R. Banke Justice Center into "temporary virtual services"

JONESBORO — Citing "multiple cases of COVID-19" in the Harold R. Banke Justice Center, Superior Court Chief Judge Geronda V. Carter has ordered a move to virtual services for the time being.
According to a press release from Clayton County, Carter issued an amended order April 6 because "multiple cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Harold R. Banke Justice Center, despite the courts and clerks’ offices therein having made every attempt to limit access to only essential functions." As a result, the Clayton County Department of Public Health, along with the Clayton County Office of Emergency Management, have recommended a 14-day quarantine for all individuals who work at the Justice Center, during which time the facility will be thoroughly decontaminated and disinfected.
Carter said the decontamination will take three days and that the clerks and courts "will continue to provide virtual access to essential matters."
All activities that cannot be done through video or teleconferencing are suspended under the order.
The order reads in part, "Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 38-3-62, during the period of this Order, the undersigned hereby suspends, tolls, extends, and otherwise grants relief from all deadlines or other time schedules or filing requirements imposed by otherwise applicable statutes, rules, regulations, or court orders, whether in civil or criminal cases or administrative matters, including, but not limited to:
(1) A statute of limitation;
(2) The time within which to issue a warrant;
(3) The time within which to try a case for which a demand for speedy trial has been filed;
(4) The time within which to hold a commitment hearing;
(5) A deadline or other schedule regarding the detention of a juvenile;
(6) The time within which to return a bill of indictment or an accusation or to bring a matter before the grand jury;
(7) The time within which to file a writ of habeas corpus;
(8) The time within which discovery or any aspect thereof is to be completed;
(9) The time within which to serve a party;
(10) The time within which to appeal or seek the right to appeal any order, ruling, or other determination; and
(11) and such other legal proceedings as may be determined to be necessary."
For more information, visit https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/courts
