JONESBORO — Two Mundy’s Mill High School alumni and former members of the Air Force JROTC have fulfilled their dreams of serving their country.

Last month, Lt. Col Raymond King, Senior Aerospace Science Instruction at MMHS, was on hand to commission his former student, 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Bourdeau, into the Air Force.

Bourdeau’s deputy commander, Johnnay Martin while in the AFJROTC, had the honors of offering her her first salute as an officer.

The two reunited while attending the United States Air Force Academy.

Bordeau received an appointment to the academy following her high school graduation.

Martin followed three years later after having joined the Air Force after graduation. She was selected to attend after earning the E-5 rank in three years.

Bourdeau will attend the Universite' de Strasbourg in France to receive her Master’s Degree in French this summer.

Martin has been selected to be a basic training cadre member at the United States Air Force Academy.

