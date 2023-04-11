ATLANTA — Authorities arrested a suspect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday, April 11 in connection to an April 4 murder in Riverdale.
On April 4 at 5:01 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 1600th block of Adrian Drive in reference to a juvenile calling advising someone was attempting to make entry into their home.
The victim, Michael Roshell, 32, was inside the home when Richard Lee Nathaniel Lee, 40, of 1657 Adrian Drive, Riverdale, arrived on scene.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, the incident led to Lee fatally shooting Roshell.
Clayton County Police detectives conducted an extensive investigation and learned detectives learned Roshell and Lee were married, a Clayton County Police press release stated.
On April 10, Clayton County Police established probable cause to obtain warrants for malice murder for Lee.
With collaborative efforts from the Clayton County Police Department, Airport Interdiction Unit, and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office's Fugitive Unit, officers were able to capture Lee at the Atlanta Airport attempting to board a flight.
According to information from the CCSO, after Lee found out he was wanted, he bought American Airline tickets to go to Philadelphia to elude capture.
According to the CCSO, authorities met Lee at the gate, took him into custody without incident, and transported him to the Clayton County Jail.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Lee is charged with malice murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and two counts of first degree child cruelty.
