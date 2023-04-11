ATLANTA — Authorities arrested a suspect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday, April 11 in connection to an April 4 murder in Riverdale.

On April 4 at 5:01 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 1600th block of Adrian Drive in reference to a juvenile calling advising someone was attempting to make entry into their home.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.