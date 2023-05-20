Murder suspect commits suicide

JONESBORO — According to the Clayton Police Department, a murder suspect wanted in connection to a Thursday, May 18 shooting committed suicide Saturday.
According to the CCPD, officers responded Saturday at 5:05 p.m. to the 500th block of Valley Hill Road in Jonesboro in reference to the suspect, Jercory Brown, 43, threatening to commit suicide.
Upon arrival, officers saw Brown sitting in a box truck. As they approached, he shot himself in the head, police said. Brown was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
On May 18 at 5:33 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 500th block of Valley Hill Road in reference to a person shot call.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Shatieka Floyd, 40, inside a running vehicle deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, Jercory Brown fled the scene in a wrecker. He abandoned the wrecker on Tara Boulevard and proceeded to evade police custody over the next couple of days.
Clayton County Police detectives used the Federal Task fOorce officers and partnered with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office's Fugitive Unit in an attempt to capture Brown.
During the investigation, CCPD detectives learned the relationship between the victim and the suspect was domestic in nature.
Officers learned that Brown encountered Floyd on Valley Hill Road, when he rammed her vehicle. Brown then proceeded to shoot at the vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Detectives obtained warrants for malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.