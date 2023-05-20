Murder suspect commits suicide

Jercory Brown

JONESBORO — According to the Clayton Police Department, a murder suspect wanted in connection to a Thursday, May  18 shooting committed suicide Saturday.

According to the CCPD, officers responded Saturday at 5:05 p.m.  to the 500th block of Valley Hill Road in Jonesboro in reference to the suspect, Jercory Brown, 43, threatening to commit suicide.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.