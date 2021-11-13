Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s in far northeast Georgia to near 32 into middle Georgia. * WHERE...Generally along and north of a line from Columbus, to Cordele, to Dublin, to Louisville. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could damage crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&