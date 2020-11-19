JONESBORO — A man wanted in connection with a Nov. 9 shooting death at a Chevron gas station on Forest Parkway turned himself in to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.
According to Sheriff Victor Hill, Reginald Hardy, 28, gave himself up at CCSO headquarters. Hardy had been named the No. 1 suspect on the sheriff’s Most Wanted List. His alleged accomplice, Tony Victor Stevenson, 34, remains at large. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds
Officers were called to the Chevron gas station at 210 Forest Pkwy. on Nov. 9 in response to a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshots to his torso. The victim’s identity has not been released.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place when Stevenson arrived at the gas station for a custody exchange and saw the boyfriend of his children’s mother there. Stevenson reportedly became irate, took the keys to the mother’s car and went back to his car in an attempt to drive away. The mother went to retrieve her keys and authorities say Stevenson began to strike her with a closed fist multiple times and bit her on her arm. The boyfriend came to her defense and was shot by a passenger in Stevenson’s car, who police identified as Hardy.
