Mutt Strut to benefit Clayton County Humane Society

The Clayton County Humane Society’s Mutt Strut Fundraising Walk is planned for Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clayton County International Park, 2300 Georgia Highway 138 SE, Jonesboro.
The walk begins and ends at the International Park's Bark Park.
The rain date is Saturday, May 20.
Some of the activities include:
— Adoptable dogs from the CCHS.
— AWARE Wildlife Center on site with small rescued animals.
— A.J. Italian ice & Gourmet Treats food truck.
— Willard of Atlanta’s 96 Rock will be the dee jay.
A minimum of $25 in sponsorships or donations is required to participate in the walk and to receive a swag bag.
