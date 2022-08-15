A court in military-run Myanmar on Monday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six more years in prison after convicting her on four extra counts of corruption, according to a source familiar with the matter and local media reports.

The latest verdict in the series of secretive trials against the Nobel laureate takes her total jail term to 17 years and comes as the UN's Special Envoy on Myanmar traveled to the country on Monday to address the "deteriorating (rights) situation."

CNN's Irene Nasser and Richard Roth contributed reporting.

