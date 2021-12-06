A court in Myanmar has sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on charges of incitement and breaking Covid-19 rules, in the first verdict against the Nobel Peace Prize winner since the military seized power in February.
Suu Kyi, 76, faces almost a dozen charges including incitement, violation of Covid-19 protocols and violation of the Official Secrets Act, which add up to combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years. She has rejected all allegations.
Suu Kyi was Myanmar's state counselor and de facto leader until the military seized power in a February 1 coup and imposed their leadership on the Southeast Asian country.
This is a developing story, more to come.
