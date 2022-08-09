Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Fulton and northwestern Clayton Counties through 830 PM EDT... At 800 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over College Park, or 7 miles southwest of Atlanta, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Atlanta, City of South Fulton, East Point, Forest Park, College Park, Hapeville, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, West End, Sweet Auburn, Turner Field, Cascade Heights and Lakewood Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH