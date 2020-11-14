JONESBORO — Rather than a renovated facility, residents will get a brand new Nassau Building at Clayton County International Park.
The building is the point of entry to the water park.
The Board of Commissioners approved a $1.5 million boost in the project’s budget Nov. 3 when it was discovered by workers that the building’s foundation was sinking. The total budget is now $3.7 million of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.
According to Troy Hodges, director of Parks & Recreation, the original plan was to replace only the outside and roofing of the more than 30-year-old building. While bringing the facility up to code by adding additional support beams, Hodges said it was discovered the foundation was several inches lower in several sections. Soil and structural studies revealed repairs were needed before work could continue.
Hodges said it was more cost effective to tear down the remaining beams and foundation and start with a new foundation.
The work is not expected to delay the opening of the park scheduled for mid-June to early July 2021.
The upgrade to the Nassau Building is just one of many improvements being made to International Park.
Updates include:
♦ New water park with pools, splash pad, lazy river, wave runner and kiddie pool
♦ Sky walk adventure climbing
♦ Boardwalk
♦ Food truck area
♦ Dog park
♦ Party deck
♦ Pavilions and cabanas overlooking the water park and new water feature with fountains
♦ Playground with new equipment
♦ Walking and biking trails
The new dog park has already opened to the county’s four-legged residents. The off-leash Bark Park opened in October featuring shade structures, wash stations, dog fountains, log tunnels and slat lean rails and hilltop challenges. A second dog park is located at the Gerald Matthews Sports Complex in Lovejoy.
Next door to the Bark Park, work is finishing up on the new District 4 Recreation Center and Parks and Recreation Administration Building. The $11 million, 32,000-square-foot building will offer residents a salt water pool, exercise equipment, multipurpose room, rock climbing wall and indoor cafe.
For more information about Clayton County’s SPLOST projects, visit www.claytonsplost.com.
