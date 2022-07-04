JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a job fair for school-based positions.
The event will be held July 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at Mundy’s Mill High School, 9652 Fayetteville Road in Jonesboro.
On-site interviews will be conducted. Applicants should bring a resume and proof of education for entry.
For more information, email District Recruiter Catherine Hale Henry at Catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.