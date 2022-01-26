Neighbors told to hunker down after an 'armed/dangerous' suspect shot a Milwaukee County deputy during a traffic stop and bolted

Authorities are scrambling to find whoever shot a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop and fled, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy made an overnight traffic stop near South 68th Street and West Adler Street, the sheriff's office said Wednesday morning.
The passenger of the car ran away, and the deputy chased on foot.
"During the foot pursuit, near 64th & Adler the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries," MCSO tweeted.
"As of about 3:30 a.m., the deputy was conscious, breathing & receiving treatment," the sheriff's office said.
"The suspect vehicle driver is in custody. The shooter/passenger, considered armed/dangerous, is at large."
Authorities have not released a detailed description of the suspect.
"At this time, the shelter-in-place notice remains in effect for the area of S. 64th St. and W. Dixon St." the sheriff's of tweeted at 8:08 a.m. (9:08 a.m. ET) Wednesday.
The shooting follows a rash of recent shootings of police officers -- some of which have been fatal.
Two New York City police officers were killed after responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night.
On Sunday morning a Houston-area deputy constable was killed for no apparent reason during a traffic stop, authorities said.
