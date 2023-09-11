The City of Forest Park held a 9/11 Memorial Service Monday beginning at 8:46 a.m. — the time on Sept. 11, 2001 when hijackers deliberately crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York Center. Monday’s ceremony was held at the new Gillem Public Safety Center in Forest Park with Mayor Angelyne Butler as the keynote speaker.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.