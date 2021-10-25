RIVERDALE — A grand opening for the county’s first Black Box Theater at the Flint River Community Center will be held next month.

Clayton County officials and the Senior Services Department will gather on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the opening.

A black box theater is a simple performance space designed to give audiences a more intimate theater experience.

“The opening of our arts and cultural facility is finally here,” said Commissioner Felicia Franklin. “I am certain that it will be well worth the wait. I look forward to the many performances and cultural exchanges in our innovative Black Box Theater.”

County officials said grand opening attendees can expect live entertainment, prizes, refreshments and special guests.

For more information on the new theater, visit www.claytonseniors.com.

The Flint River Community Center is located at 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale.