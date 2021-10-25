RIVERDALE — A grand opening for the county’s first Black Box Theater at the Flint River Community Center will be held next month.
Clayton County officials and the Senior Services Department will gather on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the opening.
A black box theater is a simple performance space designed to give audiences a more intimate theater experience.
“The opening of our arts and cultural facility is finally here,” said Commissioner Felicia Franklin. “I am certain that it will be well worth the wait. I look forward to the many performances and cultural exchanges in our innovative Black Box Theater.”
County officials said grand opening attendees can expect live entertainment, prizes, refreshments and special guests.
For more information on the new theater, visit www.claytonseniors.com.
The Flint River Community Center is located at 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.