JONESBORO — The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta is opening its first Jonesboro location in October.
The Flint River Community Center Boys & Girls Club is set to open in mid-October in the Flint River Community Center. It will feature a learning center, gym, teaching kitchen, fitness rooms, theater, and billiard room along with an outdoor splash pad and outdoor sports field and court.
Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin-Warner said the endeavor to bring the club to Clayton County a labor of love.
“Over the past three years our team has worked with various representatives throughout Clayton County and metro Atlanta, all of whom have been helpful in providing valuable tools and insight on how to navigate the intricacies of moving forward with placing a Boys & Girls Club in the new Flint River Community Center,” Franklin-Warner said. “It is because of their generosity we have accomplished our goal for youth programming that will serve as a catalyst for great things to come.”
The new site will provide after-school programming to children ages 6-18 daily, serving up to 75 members daily.
“Focused on helping kids and teens reach their full potential, the club offers members a safe space, supportive relationships and engaging program,” club officials said.
“As kids and teens face unprecedented challenges, we look forward to stepping up, alongside parents to support them in their journey and help them realize and reach their full potential,” said David Jernigan, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. “We are beyond excited to get to know the kids, families and community in Clayton.”
For more information about the Flint River Community Center — Boys & Girls Club, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov. The new community center is located at 153 Flint River Road in Jonesboro.
