JONESBORO — Clayton County’s new administration building will not be built across from Lee Street Park after all.
It’s now set to be built on an 18-acre parcel of land at Old Poston Road and Tara Boulevard.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
JONESBORO — Clayton County’s new administration building will not be built across from Lee Street Park after all.
It’s now set to be built on an 18-acre parcel of land at Old Poston Road and Tara Boulevard.
The original location was set for Lee Street and Smith Street across from Lee Street Park.
Building Maintenance Director Ben Hopkins said the decision to change came down to logistics.
He explained the parking deck had to be built first behind the county’s current admin building at 112 Smith St. The problems came about when trying to figure out how to keep the admin building open with parking while building the massive parking deck.
When land became available on Old Poston Road, the county purchased the property for $2 million with the intent of eventually creating a government complex.
Hopkins said the opportunity was something the county couldn't miss out on for numerous reasons, including flexibility, location and future planning.
In addition to the admin building, a new fire station is planned for the location. Personnel from Station 13 on North Main Street in Jonesboro will relocate once it's complete.
A total of $40 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds were set aside to construct the three-story, 85,000-square-foot admin building. Of that, approximately $10 million was slated to construct the parking deck which will no longer be needed. If not used for the admin building, the savings will be put toward other SPLOST projects.
Hopkins said the project remains on schedule with groundbreaking planned for the fall. The building is expected to open at the start of 2026.
Lee and Smith Street property
The old Jonesboro library and Human Resources building have since been razed. Hopkins said a new Jonesboro library is planned for the site.
During the Dec. 14, 2021 work session, Library Director Rosalind Lett gave a presentation of what a new library could look like. At the time, neither a location nor a funding source had been identified.
Funding for the new building remains unknown. Hopkins suggested a future SPLOST may be possible.
To keep track of all county SPLOST projects, including the administration building, visit www.claytonsplost.com.
OddsSeeker.com ranked the eight most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011, using Nielsen data from press releases and news reports. Click for more.Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.