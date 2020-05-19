JONESBORO — The new south Clayton elementary school needs a name, and the Clayton County Board of Education is asking the community for suggestions via a survey.
The new facility is being built in the southern part of the county on Panhandle Road in Lovejoy near Lovejoy Middle School. The 169,523-square-foot building will serve 1,200 students, many of whom will move from the Eddie White Elementary School.
The survey will ask four questions, including reasons justifying the nomination.
The BOE noted the new building’s name is a “vital factor in the public image of the school system” and that it’s first consideration in a name selection “shall be the honor and integrity, which the name will reflect upon the school and/or facility.”
To take the survey, visit http://clayton.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bdV3sHxydstLHFP.
The deadline to submit a name suggestion is May 30.
