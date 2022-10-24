JONESBORO — Construction of a new county fuel center was narrowly approved by the Board of Commissioners on Oct. 18.
It wasn’t the building of the center that commissioners objected to, but how the project will be funded.
The cost is $5.4 million; of that $4.66 million will go toward construction.
A total of $1.6 million will come from the county’s fund balance and the 2009 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Specifically, $3 million in SPLOST funds will come from the Parks and Recreation administrative building, park upgrades, greenspace, library improvements and correctional facility accounts.
Commissioners Gail Hambrick and Felicia Franklin took issue with the use of SPLOST money.
“Those funds are voted to be used in a specific manner,” Franklin said.
Addressing residents, she said if the government is using the funds differently then they’re “usurping the will of the people.”
She also chastised staff for the lack of funding documentation and specific information about moving funding around.
“It’s totally unacceptable,” she said. “If you want us to vote on something, provide it to us.”
Hambrick said she has several parks that need upgrading in her district, questioning county staff whether they were looking at other funding sources for the improvements.
Detrick Stanford, chief operating officer, said they’re looking at a multitude of grant funds. He noted they were pulling from SPLOST money to minimize use of the fund balance. Fund balance is typically only to be used in the event of an emergency to make one-time purchases.
Hambrick said she wants to be sure there will be money for park improvements.
In a 3-2 vote, with Franklin and Commissioner Alieka Anderson opposing, the board awarded the construction contract to MEJA Construction as well as approved using fund balance and SPLOST monies to pay for the project.
The new facility will be built across from the Clayton County Jail at 100 Post Way in Jonesboro. The current facility on Government Circle will be decommissioned following the new build completion.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
