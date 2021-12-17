MORROW — New water and sewer rates go into effect for Clayton County Water Authority customers Jan. 1 and will be reflected on February bills. Customers will see an increase of $2.59 in their monthly bills.
CCWA’s Board of Directors approved a 5% rate adjustment for water and sewer base and usage rates. An average residential customer with water and sewer services uses 4,000 gallons a month. This represents nearly 2 out of 3 of its customers. These customers will see a $2.59 increase in their monthly bill. This is less than $.10 a day. This rate adjustment will affect all customers except for Stormwater Only accounts. Stormwater fees will remain the same.
According to H. Bernard Franks, CCWA general manager, CCWA plays a critical role in the Clayton County community’s public health and uses 10-year strategic master plans to set priorities to meet the community’s needs in cost effective ways. The plan evolves to fit changes in regulations and in the community.
“Our current 2020 Strategic Master Plan identified 146 projects totaling $626 million that are needed to maintain and improve infrastructure, facilities, and operations during the 10-year time frame,” Franks said. “Our focus is rehabilitating/replacing old infrastructure, managing and planning capacity at our water and wastewater treatment facilities, and improving our business practices in finance, technology, and security. We pride ourselves on being a family of innovative, industry leaders who are customer and community focused. This focus has allowed us to continue to provide quality water and quality services to our community.”
Affordability Program
Local partnerships fund CCWA affordability program Care.Connect.Conserve. CCC connects customers with local services that are available in times of need without using any money from ratepayers. Hardship assistance and low-income discount programs are administered by Clayton County Community Services Authority, Inc. To learn more about any of these options, visit www.ccwa.us/affordability-programs. CCWA encourages customers facing payment challenges to reach out even if the programs don’t fit their need.
