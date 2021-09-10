MORROW — The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents recently approved a new graduate program at Clayton State University. The Master of Science in Cyber Technology, designed to address the local and national cyber workforce shortage, will provide both traditional students and working adults with the skills and training needed to advance their career or prepare for a mid-career transition into cyber technology areas.

"In order for south metro Atlanta, our state and the nation to meet continued workforce needs related to STEM, universities must design programs that nurture a pipeline of talented candidates,” said Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State. “I am proud of our visionary faculty and administrators who developed this innovative program to meet the demands of the labor market but to also demonstrate that Clayton State is an institution rooted in producing graduates who can compete and excel in areas of high academic and technical rigor.”

The new program has two concentrations, operation and security management, and information security, with the choice of either a research or a professional option. The research/thesis option is designed for students interested in a career in cybersecurity research, possibly continuing toward a doctoral degree. The professional/applied project option is designed to maximize the acquisition of advanced practical skills and a corresponding professional placement in industry, or government.

“The MSCT program is in line with local, state, and national strategic priorities, as it strives to accommodate and maximize the benefits to the diverse student population of Clayton State, while providing them with advanced knowledge and applied skills rooted in faculty research experience and hands-on expertise,” said Dr. Ebrahim S. Khosravi, interim dean College of Information and Mathematical Sciences.

Upon graduation, students will have a comprehensive knowledge, will have gained the skills for industry practice, and would have been exposed to opportunities to work on real-world applications and interact with the industries.