JONESBORO — Some 40,000 laptops ordered earlier this year by Clayton County schools are arriving and landing in the hands of students.
Earlier this year, the Board of Education approved the acceleration of the district’s plan to equip all students with a device. Initially, the program was spread over a four- to five-year period.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in March, school leaders began looking at ways to speed up the process to ensure all students could learn remotely. Unfortunately, Clayton County Public Schools wasn’t the only district placing massive laptop orders. The demand delayed the computers' arrival until after the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The new computers will go to students in grades 3-12. The older laptops owned by the district were passed on the K-2 students.
The district has also provided internet hotspots for families who don’t have access to the World Wide Web.
