RIVERDALE — Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services and the Department of Health have teamed up to bring a COVID-19 testing site to Riverdale.
Testing is available by appointment only Monday to Friday at the Riverdale Town Center, 7210 Church St. in Riverdale. Testing will take place at the parking deck behind the center.
To make an appointment, visit https://covid-19.claytoncountyga.gov/.
For more information about the disease in Clayton County, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
