Weather Alert

...RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... Precipitation associated with a slow moving cold front may fall in the form of light snow or light freezing rain Thursday night through Saturday morning. There is still great uncertainty on how much and exactly where any light snow or ice accumulations may occur. Based on recent information, there is some indication that northeast Georgia is the most likely area to receive light snow accumulations Friday and Friday night and parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia are most likely to see light ice accumulation Friday night. There is also some indication that the overall amounts may be slightly lower than projected earlier. However, overall confidence is low and residents and emergency officials should remain alert and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice accumulations, especially over parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia. Even small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts such as slick roads and power outages due to icing on trees and powerlines.