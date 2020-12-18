JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council approved several rezoning requests Monday, Dec. 14, paving the way for the creation of the Gateway South Overlay District in the southern portion of the city.
The requests, made by the Casey Investment Group, include 29.14 acres for mixed used development between Tara Boulevard, South Main Street and Rawls Drive.
Development plans state the land will be divided into 11 parcels and feature restaurant and/or retail buildings; professional, medical and or government offices; a three-to-four story 100-room hotel; a multi-story senior living residence, with 250 rental units; and parking and stormwater detention facility.
Jonesboro City Manager Ricky Clark said there’s been significant interest by developers to build in the area.
“This is a major move for our community,” he said. “We want the southern entrance into our city to be more than a pass through.”
Clark added the new district is part of the city’s long-range plans as outlined in Blueprint Jonesboro — to give residents what they’ve asked for in housing options and activities.
“Even through this pandemic, we’ve not wavered from our sustainable economic growth and the interest in this project and others is the encouragement to keep going,” Clark said.
