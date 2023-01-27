JONESBORO — The Clayton County Health District has a new director.
Dr. Mario Majette took over the position Jan. 17.
“I am thankful to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Clayton County as their new District Health Director,” Dr Majette said. “I am not sure to whom to attribute this quote, but I truly believe that ‘health is a right and not a privilege.’ This idea will be one of the cornerstones that I and my staff use to guide us as we make the changes necessary to improve the health of Clayton County.”
Dr. Majette grew up in Middletown, Pennsylvania and is a graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD. He completed his first residency in Family Medicine at Georgetown University, and a second residency in Preventive Medicine at Johns Hopkins. He also obtained his Master of Public Health degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Dr. Majette has a career that spans over 25 years in Family Medicine, Urgent Care, and Preventive Medicine. He has been a faculty member in the departments of Family Medicine at Georgetown, University of Maryland, and most recently, Emory University School of Medicine where he served as the Medical Director of Student Health Services for the University.
In addition, he has held leadership positions in the Urgent Care Department of Kaiser Permanente and served as the owner/operator of his own Urgent Care/Family Medicine practice.
Dr. Majette is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, board-certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine, and previously board-certified in Preventive Medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine. Dr. Majette resides in the Atlanta area with his wife and enjoys life with his family and church community.
