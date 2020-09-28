JONESBORO — Clayton County’s pups have a new place to play and make friends.
The county’s second Bark Park officially opened Saturday. Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Turner, District 4 Commissioner Demont Davis, representatives from the Clayton County Humane Society and residents helped cut the ribbon to the new location at International Park in Jonesboro.
It’s the second SPLOST-funded dog park in the county. The first is located at the Gerald Matthews Sports Complex in Lovejoy.
Each Bark Park offers a play area for large and small dogs. They are off-leash and feature shade structures, wash stations, dog fountains, pet waste station, log tunnels, fire hydrant thermos, slat lean rails and hilltop challenges.
Both are open from sunrise to sundown, except for maintenance every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Park rules include:
♦ All dogs must have current vaccinations and be under control at all times
♦ Gates must remain closed at all times
♦ All dogs must be leashed when preparing to leave and while outside the dog park
♦ Two dogs maximum per visitor
♦ Owners must clean up after dogs
♦ All dogs must be supervised by a person of at least 16 years old
♦ No people food or glass containers allowed inside the park
♦ No aggressive dog behavior or unsupervised dogs
♦ No female dogs in heat
♦ No dogs under the age of 4 months
For more information, visit www.claytonparks.com.
