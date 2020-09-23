JONESORO — Clayton County’s newest dog park is set to open on Saturday.
The Bark Park’s grand opening will be held from 10-11 a.m. at 2300 Walt Stephens Road, next to the new and nearly complete Lake Spivey Recreation Center.
The park is one of two in Clayton County. The other is located at the Gerald Matthews Complex, 1935 McDonough Road in Hampton. They’re funded using monies from the Special Location Location Sales Tax.
The parks are off-lease and feature shade structures, wash stations, dog fountains, pet waste station, log tunnels, fire hydrant thermos, jump right, slat lean rails and hilltop challenges.
“Clayton County is a pet friendly community, said Troy Hodges, Parks and Recreation director. “Our Bark Parks are a fantastic way to socialize with your dogs and keep them active.”
If attending on Saturday, social distancing guidelines must be followed. For more information, visit www.claytonparks.com.
