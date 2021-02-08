JONESBORO — The community recently got a more detailed look at what The Beach at Clayton County International Park could look like when construction is complete.
The water park closed in 2018 to begin renovations.
Renderings by Lose Designs, released on Feb. 3 by Clayton County Parks and Recreation, offer a closer look at planned amenities such as a lazy river, splash pad and kiddie pools.
Clayton County Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford said the project speaks to the importance of quality of life in the county.
He said that along with creating a new destination option for residents, "we address economic opportunities with the waterpark having a regional draw and having non-county residents shop, eat, and entertain in Clayton County."
The park’s master plan was approved by the Board of Commissioners last summer. Updates include:
• wave runner and pools
• board walk
• food truck area
• party deck
• pavilions and cabanas overlooking the water park and new water feature with fountains
• playground with new equipment.
The planned dog park, The Bark Park, opened in November. New trail extensions along International Park have also opened along with the new Lake Spivey Recreation Center last month.
According to the county’s SPLOST site, the VIP Complex renovation at the park includes plans for an outdoor amphitheater arena with covered seating, dressing rooms and additional concessions spaces.
The $4 million SPLOST project is expected to be completed in July.
