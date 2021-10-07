MORROW — Goodwill of North Georgia opened its newest store in Morrow Sept. 30.

The new store, located at 1905 Mount Zion Road, features 13,500 square feet of retail space and a drive-up donor door, for safety and convenience.

“Goodwill of North Georgia locations are safe places to work and shop. As we open the doors to our Northridge store for the first time, the health and safety of our team members, shoppers and donors remain the highest priority,” said Keith Parker, president and chief executive officer at Goodwill of North Georgia. “Shopping and donating at this new location will support our mission to put people to work as the state of Georgia experiences record job losses.”

Shoppers will find a variety of merchandise from clothing and shoes to décor and books. Additionally, there will be a selection of Halloween costumes and accessories to create low-cost DIY looks.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Each purchase helps to support the organization’s mission to put North Georgians to work. The sale of donated goods helps to fund Goodwill of North Georgia’s workforce development programs and 13 career centers located across the region, as well as its virtual career center, CareerConnector.org.