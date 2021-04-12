JONESBORO — Clayton County resident and Korean American Kapsu Part stood in the front gallery at Arts Clayton admiring a royal ceremonial robe.
The piece is part of the gallery’s new Hanbok exhibit, which features traditional Korean costumes and cultural traditions.
Part’s daughters, Stella, 13, and Kaylee, 7, stood next to their father while he spoke quietly to them in Korean about the clothing’s importance and origins.
The family emigrated a decade ago. They remain immersed in their cultural heritage, dressing in ceremonial garb to celebrate what Part calls the Korean version of Thanksgiving and New Year.
Their gallery visit was another lesson in Part’s ongoing effort to teach his daughters about where they come from.
The show features clothing and crowns from the Joseon Dynasty and other traditional costumes from ceremonies such as Dol.
Part said he’d visited museums in Korea, but had not been able to see such items in detail.
“We can get up close to see everything,” he said.
Stella Part said she liked being able to connect with her culture while being so near to pieces from her home country.
The exhibit was curated in partnership with Arts Clayton, the Korean American Foundation Atlanta, Consulate General of the Republic of Korea and the Hanbok Technology Institute.
Courtney Hurst, manager of Art Services, said the show is one of the most informative the gallery has displayed.
“I’ve learned so much about the Korean culture, what their customs are and what each piece of clothing represents,” she said. “I’m pleased we can share this with our community.”
In conjunction with the Hanbok exhibit, the gallery is featuring works by ceramics artist Moon Hee Kim. Kim, a teacher at the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, earned her degrees in ceramics and sculpture in Seoul, Korea.
The show will be on display through May 27. Arts Clayton is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
On April 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the gallery will host a Studio STEAM Family Workshop in celebration of Korean Culture. Participants will learn about origami, make a hand fan, small drum and paint a Korean mask.
The cost is $10 per child. Pre-registration is required. Call 770-473-5826 for pre-register or visit www.artsclayton.org.
Arts Clayton is located at 136 S. Main St. in Jonesboro.
