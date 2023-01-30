JONESBORO — Stockbridge resident Elizabeth Jones stood back and watched as her children excitedly began playing on the first stop of a newly installed Math Trail at Clayton County International Park.
Composed of several colorful circles, sisters Erica Washington, 3, and Daniya Breland, 8, used chalk to connect the dots.
Giggles came from Erica as Daniya showed her what to do.
Jones said she brought her kids out to the new trail to enjoy a day outside and learn while doing so.
She said Daniya loves math, and she knew her daughter would enjoy the trail.
“I always tell my kids that math and reading are important,” Jones said. “This gives them something fun to do with math.”
The learning while having fun is Tonya Clarke’s goal with the trails.
“The trails are about thinking and problem solving,” she said. “Anyone can use these, and it’s a way to enlighten our community on the need for math literacy.”
Clarke is the Clayton County Public Schools Mathematics coordinator.
The new trail is a result of a partnership between MathTalk and CCPS. It’s the third installed in the county and one of 10 in the entire country. The first was introduced to the community last summer at Lee Street Park. The second is located at Lee Street Elementary.
Clarke said three more are planned for Northcutt Elementary School, Starr Park and Lovejoy.
The trails offer a number of overlays that participants can use in multiple ways whether it’s counting, measuring or discovering shapes. Each stop along the trail has QR codes that offer games and more ways to play. An application is also available for download.
MathTalk Chief Growth Officer Javier Maisonet said the CCPS math department has been an amazing partner, both in testing trails and generating new ideas.
“We’re excited how the community has embraced this idea,” he said.
Maisonet said the trails are intended to be used over and over, both through updates to apps and student learning.
“As their lessons in maths changes so will the trails as they’ll be looking at them differently with new knowledge,” he said.
All trails are free to use and residents of all ages are encouraged to use them.
For more information about MathTalk, see available apps and learn about additional trails in Clayton County, visit www.math-talk.com.