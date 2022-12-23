JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff.
Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office.
Allen was promoted to the rank of deputy chief by now-retired interim Sheriff Roland Boehre. Allen will fill the position until a special election is held in March.
On his social media, Hill warned “Criminals beware!” in the post announcing the ceremony.
The move comes on the heels of an attempted ordinance change that could have made Allen sheriff until the special election.
Some in the community speculated the move was an attempt to put Hill’s favored successor in place.
The ordinance was pulled from the Board of Commissioers Dec. 20 agenda after commissioners requested the removal.
Board members said they had been receiving calls from the community asking about the change.
Commissioner Felicia Franklin said they were blindsided and unaware and the change had had not been discussed previously. She said the ordinance was “a little bit skewed and convoluted.”
Legislative counsel became involved, County Attorney Charles Reed said, when attorneys were looking at it to determine whether the board was trying to put someone in a county office.
Reportedly a number of contenders have come forward to announce their candidacy for the sheriff's office — Allen, Clarence Cox, Terry Evans, Dwayne Fabian, Chris Storey and Charlene Watson-Fraser.