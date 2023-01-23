JONESBORO — A new partnership between Clayton County schools and county government has created a paid internship program for juniors and seniors to work in one of the county’s numerous departments.
According to Human Resources Director Pamela Ambles, the program will provide on-the-job training, expose students to a public service work environment and provide career opportunities.
The goal is to have 10 to 15 scholars participate per school year. Each will earn $15 an hour and work no more than 15 hours per week.
Students enrolled in a Career, Technical & Agricultural Education pathway will be recommended to the program by the school system’s work-based learning coordinator.
Human Resources Officer Ryan Shaw will act as the county’s liaison.
Shaw said the program will be a great opportunity.
“With so many things leading our youth in the wrong direction, anything Clayton County can offer to get our children back on track or keep them on the right track is worthwhile,” he said.
Shaw added it also provides students a pathway to pursue a career in Clayton County.
Interns will partake in mid-point evaluations and exit interviews. Ambles said doing so will make sure the program is not only going according to plan, but to “make sure it was a great experience for interns and give us ideas of what we can improve.”
Participating departments are:
♦ Solicitor General’s office
The cost, Ambles said, will be between $109,200 to $156,000 annually. The agreement is for one year, with up to two years of automatic renewals. The program will begin this month.