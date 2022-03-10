JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department has a new K9 officer.
Niko, a 6-year-old Malinois, was donated to the CCPD by the Hardee County Sheriff’s Department in Florida.
Hardee County Undersheriff Colonel James Roberts said the sheriff’s office chose to donate the certified patrol and narcotics canine after he was returned to the department by his former handler due to personal commitments.
Roberts said they have a “very young group of men and women working in the Uniform Patrol Divison; therefore, we elected to donate Niko in lieu of training a ‘green’ handler."
According to the resolution, a former commander of CCPD’s Canine Unit contacted Hardee County to ask about the dog’s availability, which resulted in the donation.
The police department will be responsible for transporting Niko from Florida and paying for the training costs to certify him in Georgia.
The unnamed amount will be paid for using the CCPD budget.
