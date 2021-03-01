RIVERDALE — The new Northwest Library in Riverdale opened to the public Monday.
Due to the pandemic, the library will offer limited services including checking out library matterials, wireless internet devices and placing books on hold. Curbside service and pickup are also available.
Operating hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m.
“I am proud to support our library staff in opening the doors to our residents and other visitors at the new Northwest Library Branch,” District 2 Commissioner Gail Hambrick said in a release. “It is a state-of-the-art, Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax-funded project that will help to support, engage and enhance learning for children and adults of all ages.”
The new library features group meeting rooms, study spaces, a children’s area, Maker Space, charging stations and STEAM equipment.
For more information, visit www.claytonpl.org or call 770-473-3850.
