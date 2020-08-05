JONESBORO — Hundreds lined up early Wednesday morning for the chance to be one of the first shoppers at the new Lidl grocery store in Jonesboro.
The new location is the first in the south metro area.
Store Manager Omar Maghia welcomed the cheering crowd.
“We appreciate everyone coming out today,” he said. “We are very proud to be part of this vibrant area.”
Jonesboro City Manager Ricky Clark acknowledged the “many great partnerships” it took to bring the new market to the city, including the Clayton County Development Authority.
“What better day, what better time to open the Lidl store,” Clark said.
Mayor Joy Day thanked Lidl for its confidence in bringing “such a beautiful store here,” noting that residents will enjoy it for many years to come.
“I think you’re going to be pleasantly surprised,” she said to shoppers. “Enjoy the day.”
Lidl is located at 8155 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
