JONESBORO — A new Little Free Library opened Thursday at International Park thanks to the efforts of 12-year-old Isabel Donaldson.
Donaldson is a student at M.D. Roberts Middle School and member of the Beta Club whose motto is “Let us lead by serving others.” Donaldson took the phrase to heart and decided to do something for her community by encouraging literacy.
Donaldson said she and her mother, Bridget Long, a teacher at M.D. Roberts, were brainstorming ideas when they remembered seeing a little library. From there the idea took off.
“I was really excited about the idea,” Long said.
With her mom’s help, Donaldson started a GoFundMe fundraiser the $350 needed to purchase and build the library.
Long said the work of writing a fundraising blurb, creating a proposal to present to the parks system, including Zoom meetings with officials, all turned out to be an excellent learning process.
The new library is located in front of the playground at International Park. Donaldson said she and park officials chose the location to encourage visitors, especially children, to take a book and if they can, leave a book.
Dad, Kasey Donaldson, said he can’t stop bragging about his daughter.
I’m super proud and I hope she understands how great she can be and to continue doing things like this for our community,” he said.
Board of Commissioners District 4 Commissioner Demont Davis attended the unveiling. He said he loved the idea of the library.
“The whole concept of young people getting involved is really great,” he said.
Donaldson and her family filled the library with donated books, some coming all the way from Kasey Donaldson’s home country of Jamaica.
“We have a really great community around us,” Long said. “It only took us a week to raise the money needed for the library, and we have all the books. We really have strong support around us.”
Little Free Library is a global nonprofit started to expand book access in communities using the concept, take a book, leave a book. To learn more about the project, visit www.littlefreelibrary.org.
