MORROW — The new $96 million Morrow High School has officially opened for the 2022-23 school year.
Community members, school district and county officials gathered Thursday to officially cut the ribbon to the new facility.
MORROW — The new $96 million Morrow High School has officially opened for the 2022-23 school year.
Community members, school district and county officials gathered Thursday to officially cut the ribbon to the new facility.
Work began on the 344,727 square-foot building in January 2020. The three story facility can accommodate up to 2,000 students and includes media center, gym and auxiliary gum. The school also boasts a 6,000 square-foot stadium fitted with artificial turf for football and soccer fields, an eight-lane track, concessions and locker rooms.
Ceremony attendees were treated to a performance by the Morrow High School’s Mighty Mustang Marching Band.
The project was funded using Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds approved by voters in March 2019.
