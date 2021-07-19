JONESBORO — A new ordinance approved by the Clayton County Board of Commissioners has created a vacant or foreclosed real property registration.

The purpose of the registry is to protect neighborhoods in the county from becoming blighted by the lack of adequate maintenance and security of properties that are foreclosed or where the property ownership has been transferred.

The move comes after Commissioner Felicia Franklin in April requested county staff consider developing policies and procedures to tackle the problem of blighted areas, also known as vacant, abandoned or poorly maintained properties.

During the April BOC meeting, Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford said such a registry would allow county staff to get in touch with a property’s owner rather than a management company to address problems.

The ordinance requires creditors to provide the county with official information for contacting owners responsible for bringing properties into compliance with county code.

Property owners will be required to pay a $100 administrative fee. Failure to register could result in a $1,000 fine.

“Vacant property registry provides the county a centralized clearing house of contact information relative to the responsible parties of abandoned, foreclosed and vacant properties,” Stanford said. “It is our goal through such an initiative that we promote repair and rehabilitation in assisting with stabilizing property values and public safety throughout the community.”