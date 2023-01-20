MORROW — A new president has been named at Clayton State University.
Dr. Georj Lewis will begin his new role on Feb. 1.
Lewis is currently the president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College, a position he has held since November 2019 after having served as interim president on July 1, 2019.
Clayton State has been led by interim President Kerry L. Heyward since April 6, 2022. With Lewis’ appointment, Heyward will transition back to her role as university attorney for Georgia State University, where she is a member of the senior leadership team.
“Clayton State University helps metro Atlanta thrive with top-ranked programs including nursing and by being the best support for students as they improve social mobility and advance their dreams and careers,” Lewis said. “It’s an honor to join with Laker Nation’s faculty and staff to help cement its reputation as one of the best state universities in Georgia. I’m also incredibly grateful for the students, faculty and staff of AMSC. It’s been an honor to be a part of their journey toward success.”
About Lewis
A native of southwestern Pennsylvania, Dr. Georj Lewis has over 28 years of experience in higher education and nearly 20 years of service within USG. He started his career in admissions and enrollment coordinating minority recruitment efforts before leading student diversity efforts at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and then transitioning to a similar role at Georgia Southern University.
Over the next several years, Lewis served in senior leadership roles at Georgia Southern, Indiana University Northwest and the former Armstrong State University. He was serving as Georgia Southern’s vice president for student affairs when he became interim president of AMSC in 2019.
Among awards, Lewis was most recently recognized as a 2021 Pillar of the Profession by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. He is also a recipient of the Paragon Award for New Presidents by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. While at AMSC, Lewis conducted an in-depth examination of its enrollment process resulting in a more efficient and seamless experience for students. He also worked to enhance and strengthen partnerships with metro Atlanta educational leaders to support student access to higher education.
Lewis earned both his bachelor’s degree in business/accounting and master’s degree in counseling/student personnel from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Georgia Southern.
