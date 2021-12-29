MORROW — The Clayton County Water Authority has hired a new coordinator for its Small Local Business Enterprise Program.
Isabel Parrilla joined the CCWA in October 2021. She previously worked as an Ops and Development manager for Tyson Tech, a small engineering consulting firm in the Virgin Islands.
Water Authority officials said the experience gave Parrilla “a true understanding of what it takes to operate a small business and the importance of the business-to-business relationship."
Parilla said small business is the “backbone of our community bred by passionate, entrepreneurial spirts.
“Small business is a fearless career that I applaud as I have seen first hand how much effort it takes to be successful.”
CCWA’s SLBE Program is open to small firms locally based inside Clayton County or locally based in Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Rockdale and Spalding. The program is designed to foster effective broad-based competition from all segments of the vendor community, including, but not limited to, minority business enterprises, women-owned business enterprises and small business enterprises. It also provides an additional race and gender-neutral tool for the authority to use in its efforts to ensure that all segments of the local business community have a reasonable and significant opportunity to participate in CCWA contracting.
CCWA officials said the SLBE Program continues to grow with more than $6.6 million spent with certified SLBE firms during the first two quarters of the current fiscal year putting the authority on track to surpass the $13.5 million that was spent with certified firms during the previous fiscal year.
The informational series provides an opportunity to meet CCWA staff, learn more about the goods and services CCWA purchases, the SLBE certification process, and how to do business with CCWA.
The workshop series focuses on providing valuable resources that are vital in addressing challenges facing small businesses while providing networking opportunities.
• 2022 Informational Series sessions will be held on:
Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.
April 12 at 2 p.m.
June 15 at 10 a.m.
Sept. 13 at 2 p.m.
• 2022 Workshop Series sessions will be held on:
Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
May 10 at 2 p.m.
July 13 at 10 a.m.
Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.
“It is my hope to create opportunities for our local small businesses by continuous community engagement,” Parrilla said. “The contractual, development, and networking opportunities are endless at CCWA, and it is my sole duty in becoming a partner to ensure that every small local business in our community and neighboring communities have access to those opportunities to foster business growth.”
For more information, visit ccwa.us/small local business.
